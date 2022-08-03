Jennifer Coolidge Says 1 Role Helped Her Sleep With 'Like 200 People’

Jennifer Coolidge in 2020. Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge didn’t have to bend and snap to catch anyone’s attention after one of her most iconic roles.

The beloved character actor told Variety that thanks to playing Stiffler’s mom — aka the O.G. MILF — in the 1999 movie “American Pie” she was able to really bolster her body count.

Advertisement

“Ya know, I got a lot of play being a MILF,” Coolidge told the outlet in a video promoting a larger profile about the “White Lotus” star. “And I got a lot of sexual action from ‘American Pie.’ There was so many benefits to doing that movie … There would be, like, 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

Jennifer Coolidge on the benefits of being a MILF in #AmericanPie: "There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with!" https://t.co/FhlBAoU12a pic.twitter.com/8aUeuzmgEB — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2022

But don’t write off Coolidge as merely an opportunist — she has also proven to be quite altruistic.

Last year, for instance, she bestowed the world with a truly brilliant idea for the plot of the highly anticipated “Legally Blonde 3” movie.

“I hope Reese [Witherspoon] and I are running really fast for most of it, we’re running from something really fast,” she told E! News at the time.