Jennifer Coolidge Says Spray Tan Ordeal Landed Her In Hospital

“The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge said an allergic reaction to a spray tan landed her in the emergency room.

“For ‘The White Lotus,’ I didn’t want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan,” the recent Emmy-winner told Allure, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I got on the plane, and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room.”

Advertisement

Coolidge said the mishap changed her prep for the rest of filming.

“I think we ended up using regular makeup,” she said.

Jennifer Coolidge after his Emmy victory. YouTube

“The minute we stopped filming, I would shower. I have such a quick reaction to stuff,” she continued.

Coolidge said she noticed in recent years that her eyes always teared up, “but it never occurred to me that it was my makeup.”

The “Legally Blonde” star, who gained popularity as Stifler’s mother in “American Pie,” took home the most prestigious award of her career last Monday: an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Advertisement

Coolidge plays Tanya McQuoid, a middle-aged woman struggling with the recent loss of her mother, in the HBO series about troubled people at a resort. She is reportedly returning for season two, which is shifting locations from Hawaii to Sicily.

Coolidge’s profile appears to be rising. On her Instagram story Sunday, Coolidge said internet scammers on TikTok and Instagram were trying to impersonate her and ask people for money.