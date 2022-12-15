Jennifer Coolidge recently captivated audiences with her “La Dolce Vita” style in the latest season of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” But even when she’s not playing lovelorn heiress Tanya on the hit series, the actor has a sartorial personality of her own.
From little black dresses to sweeping gowns, Coolidge has long brought a sense of glam and fun to the red carpet and other locations. HuffPost has rounded up 57 photos of her style evolution, from early 2000s character actor to Emmy-winning comedy and drama star.
Advertisement
2000
Getty Images via Getty Images
2001
Vince Bucci via Getty Images
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Advertisement
D. Kambouris via Getty Images
2002
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Sebastian Artz via Getty Images
Advertisement
Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images
2003
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
2004
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
Advertisement
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images
Advertisement
2005
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Advertisement
Barry King via Getty Images
2006
George Pimentel via Getty Images
2007
John M. Heller via Getty Images
Advertisement
Stephen Shugerman via Getty Images
Bruce Glikas via Getty Images
2008
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Advertisement
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Barry King via Getty Images
Jason Kempin via Getty Images
Advertisement
2009
Michael Tran via Getty Images
Chelsea Lauren via Getty Images
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Advertisement
2010
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
2011
JC Olivera via Getty Images
2012
John Shearer via Getty Images
Advertisement
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
Advertisement
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
2013
David Livingston via Getty Images
Barry King via Getty Images
Advertisement
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images
Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
Advertisement
2014
Angela Weiss via Getty Images
Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Advertisement
2015
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
2016
starzfly/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2017
David Livingston via Getty Images
Advertisement
2018
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
2019
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
2020
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
Advertisement
Gotham via Getty Images
Bravo via Getty Images
2021
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Advertisement
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Alexi J. Rosenfeld via Getty Images
Advertisement
2022
Hollywood To You/Star Max via Getty Images
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Advertisement