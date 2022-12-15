Style & Beauty
Jennifer Coolidge recently captivated audiences with her “La Dolce Vita” style in the latest season of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” But even when she’s not playing lovelorn heiress Tanya on the hit series, the actor has a sartorial personality of her own.

From little black dresses to sweeping gowns, Coolidge has long brought a sense of glam and fun to the red carpet and other locations. HuffPost has rounded up 57 photos of her style evolution, from early 2000s character actor to Emmy-winning comedy and drama star.

2000
Getty Images via Getty Images
Coolidge at the premiere of the film "Best in Show" in West Hollywood, California, on Sept. 19, 2000.
2001
Vince Bucci via Getty Images
Coolidge at the premiere of the comedy "Down to Earth" in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2001.
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Coolidge at the "American Pie 2" premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 6, 2001.
D. Kambouris via Getty Images
Coolidge at the opening-night party for the play "The Women" in New York City on Nov. 8, 2001.
2002
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Coolidge at an event related to the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (now known as NCTA – The Internet & Television Association) in Pasadena, California, on July 11, 2002.
Sebastian Artz via Getty Images
Coolidge at the premiere of TV movie "Women vs. Men" in Los Angeles on July 23, 2002.
Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images
Coolidge at the Angel Awards, an event held by the nonprofit Project Angel Food, in Los Angeles on Aug. 17, 2002.
2003
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Coolidge at the "American Wedding" premiere in Universal City, California, on July 24, 2003.
2004
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
Coolidge attends an HBO Films event in Los Angeles on Jan. 24, 2004.
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Coolidge at the premiere of the film "A Cinderella Story" in Los Angeles on July 10, 2004.
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Coolidge at the Angel Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 21, 2004.
Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images
Coolidge at the premiere of the movie "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events" in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2004.
2005
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Coolidge at the People's Choice Awards in Pasadena on Jan. 9, 2005.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Coolidge at the "Robots" premiere in Los Angeles on March 6, 2005.
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Coolidge at the GLAAD Media Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on April 30, 2005.
Barry King via Getty Images
Coolidge at an event held by The Trevor Project, a nonprofit, in West Hollywood on Dec. 4, 2005.
2006
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Coolidge at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10, 2006.
2007
John M. Heller via Getty Images
Coolidge at an event for the Farm Sanctuary nonprofit in Beverly Hills, California, on Sept. 8, 2007.
Stephen Shugerman via Getty Images
Coolidge at the premiere for the fifth season of the series "Nip/Tuck" in Hollywood on Oct. 20, 2007.
Bruce Glikas via Getty Images
Coolidge in New York City on Nov. 6, 2007.
2008
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Coolidge at an Elton John AIDS Foundation event on Feb. 24, 2008, in West Hollywood.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Coolidge at a political event on Sept. 28, 2008, in Los Angeles.
Barry King via Getty Images
Coolidge at the Best in Drag Show, a nonprofit fundraiser event, in Los Angeles on Oct. 19, 2008.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images
Coolidge at a Farm Sanctuary benefit event in New York City on Dec. 4, 2008.
2009
Michael Tran via Getty Images
Coolidge at an event titled "An Evening With Women: Celebrating Art, Music & Equality" in Beverly Hills on April 24, 2009.
Chelsea Lauren via Getty Images
Coolidge at a comedy festival in Beverly Hills on May 8, 2009.
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Coolidge at the AFI Fest premiere of the crime drama "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans" in Hollywood on Nov. 4, 2009.
2010
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
Coolidge at an after-party following the Broadway opening of the play "Elling" in New York City on Nov. 21, 2010.
2011
JC Olivera via Getty Images
Coolidge at a Trevor Project benefit event in Los Angeles on Dec. 4, 2011.
2012
John Shearer via Getty Images
Coolidge at a party to celebrate the awards season in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, 2012.
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Coolidge at the Los Angeles premiere of the comedy "American Reunion" on March 23, 2012.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Coolidge at an American Heart Association event in New York City on June 5, 2012.
Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
Coolidge at the Face Forward Gala, a charity event, in Beverly Hills on Sept. 15, 2012.
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Coolidge at a gala event held by amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, on Oct. 11, 2012, in Hollywood.
2013
David Livingston via Getty Images
Coolidge at an event for the nonprofit Paley Center For Media in Beverly Hills on March 14, 2013.
Barry King via Getty Images
Coolidge at a Television Critics Association event in Beverly Hills on July 29, 2013.
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Coolidge at the premiere of the romantic comedy "Austenland" in Hollywood on Aug. 8, 2013.
Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images
Coolidge at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Aug. 12, 2013.
Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
Coolidge at a gala event for Face Forward in Santa Monica, California, on Sept. 28, 2013.
2014
Angela Weiss via Getty Images
Coolidge at an event held by Emerson College's Los Angeles center on March 8, 2014.
Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images
Coolidge at "Lipshtick - The Perfect Shade of Stand-Up," a comedy performance series, in Las Vegas on Sept. 19, 2014.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Coolidge at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" in Hollywood on Oct. 6, 2014.
2015
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
Coolidge at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner event in Washington on April 25, 2015.
2016
starzfly/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Coolidge at Los Angeles International Airport on July 11, 2016.
2017
David Livingston via Getty Images
Coolidge at the premiere of "The Emoji Movie" in Los Angeles on July 23, 2017.
2018
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Coolidge at a gala event for Farm Sanctuary in New York City on Oct. 4, 2018.
2019
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
Coolidge and actor Billy Porter at a photo session for the film "Like a Boss" in New York City on Dec. 14, 2019.
2020
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
Coolidge at the "Like a Boss" premiere in New York City on Jan. 7, 2020.
Gotham via Getty Images
Coolidge at Build Series event in New York City on Jan. 8, 2020.
Bravo via Getty Images
Coolidge in New York City for the talk show "Watch What Happens Live" on Jan. 13, 2020.
2021
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Coolidge at the Los Angeles premiere of "The White Lotus" on July 7, 2021.
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Coolidge at the premiere of the film "Swan Song" in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, 2021.
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Coolidge at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 19, 2021.
Alexi J. Rosenfeld via Getty Images
Coolidge at the Gotham Awards in New York City on Nov. 29, 2021.
2022
Hollywood To You/Star Max via Getty Images
Coolidge in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 2022.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Coolidge at the Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Coolidge at the Los Angeles premiere for the second season of "The White Lotus" on Oct. 20, 2022.
