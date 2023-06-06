Jennifer Coolidge Wants ‘White Lotus’ Husband In Season 3 For A Brutal Reason

Jennifer Coolidge wants a grizzly end for Greg Hunt, her on-screen husband played by Jon Gries in “The White Lotus.”

“I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. He deserves some bad treatment, and possibly a death himself,” Coolidge told “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White in the latest installment of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

Greg tried to arrange the killing of Coolidge’s uber-wealthy character Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the second season of Mike White’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning HBO show, set in Italy.

His scheming for her fortune ultimately led to Tanya’s death.

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, stars of "The White Lotus." Matt Winkelmeyer/GA via Getty Images

“I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine or something,” Coolidge said of how her fictional love should go.

Later, she suggested: “If Tanya could come back in any form or whatever, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out.”

Season 3 will reportedly take place in Thailand, and see a return of Season 1 favorite Natasha Rothwell, aka spa manager Belinda Lindsey.