Jennifer Coolidge Wants ‘White Lotus’ Husband In Season 3 For A Brutal Reason

Hell hath no fury like a Tanya scorned.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Jennifer Coolidge wants a grizzly end for Greg Hunt, her on-screen husband played by Jon Gries in “The White Lotus.”

“I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. He deserves some bad treatment, and possibly a death himself,” Coolidge told “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White in the latest installment of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

Greg tried to arrange the killing of Coolidge’s uber-wealthy character Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the second season of Mike White’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning HBO show, set in Italy.

His scheming for her fortune ultimately led to Tanya’s death.

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, stars of "The White Lotus."
Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, stars of "The White Lotus."
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA via Getty Images

“I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine or something,” Coolidge said of how her fictional love should go.

Later, she suggested: “If Tanya could come back in any form or whatever, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out.”

Season 3 will reportedly take place in Thailand, and see a return of Season 1 favorite Natasha Rothwell, aka spa manager Belinda Lindsey.

Watch the full conversation here:

