Jennifer Garner Threw A 'Wedding For Myself' To Celebrate 50th Birthday

In news you won’t find in the On The JLo newsletter, have you heard about Jennifer Garner’s 50th birthday?

Besides an aggressively adorable drop-by from her childhood icon, Donny Osmond, the “Alias” alum revealed that she rang in the milestone with an over-the-top bash fit for a bride.

“I basically had a wedding for myself,” she said in a Town & Country profile published on Wednesday. “I was so shocked that I was doing it.”

The event, which went down back in April, was initially meant to be a family affair with Garner’s parents, siblings and nephews flying in, but quickly “snowballed” from there.

And in typical Garner fashion, there was a philanthropic twist to the festivities. Before guests danced to “Rocky Top” by the Osborne Brothers, they were tasked with stuffing “5,000 backpacks each with enough food to feed a family of four for a program called Blessings in a Backpack.”

“I put everyone to work,” she told the outlet.

Ahead of her 50th birthday, Garner previously revealed that she was eagerly awaiting the celebration, telling Extra, “I don’t know what we’ll do, but I can’t wait.”

One present came a bit early when Osmond wished a very overwhelmed Garner a happy birthday in person by surprising her at a restaurant with cake in hand.

“My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy — the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off,” Garner wrote alongside the sweet video.

Garner’s birthday arrived on the heels of her ex-husband Ben Affleck proposing once again to Jennifer Lopez, whom he was first engaged to nearly 20 years ago. The pair later celebrated their romance with two wedding ceremonies, where Affleck’s three children with Garner ― Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10 ― were present.

Garner’s own 2005 nuptials to Affleck were an extremely understated affair. The couple tied the knot on the beach sans friends or family, aside from “Alias” co-star Victor Garber, who officiated the wedding.

As for whether Garner ever intends to wed again, she said the idea of getting married isn’t high on her priority list.

“I don’t know. I’m so far from it. And I don’t know that marriage would need to be a part ... I mean, I definitely don’t think that I’ll be single forever,” Garner told People back in 2021. “But this is not the time. I don’t need to complicate it; I’m good.”