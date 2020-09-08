Jennifer Garner's Sweet Post Goes Out To Parents And Teachers

The actor has three children ― 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel ― with ex-husband Ben Affleck. On Labor Day, she posted a selfie with a sweet prayer for parents, teachers and kids for back-to-school season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you for the gifts and lessons of this summer,” she wrote. “God bless teachers, faculty and administrators as they guide us through this big question mark of a school year. Bless the parents trying to make it all work. And the children who are learning to make the best of things in ways we couldn’t have predicted.”

Garner, whose mother is a retired English teacher, concluded her prayer with call for educators, guardians and children to support one another and “preserve our collective sense of humor.”

Needless to say, the message resonated with others facing this confusing school year. The comments section is filled with refrains of “Amen!” and “Well said!”

Other famous parents like Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Angela Kinsey, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley also shared their support for the post.