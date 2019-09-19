Jennifer Garner Returns To The Dentist, Blesses Us With Another Hilarious Video

“David After Dentist,” thank you for your service, but Jennifer Garner has emerged as the preeminent post-dentist celebrity personality.
The “Alias” alum blessed our timelines on Thursday with a video of her reciting a classic tongue twister after a “small procedure” that apparently required some heavy numbing. Of course, the occasion needed to be captured on Instagram for the enjoyment of her millions of followers.
In the video, Garner struggles to recite the saying with half her mouth basically out of service, before she breaks out into laughter.
“It’s just a small procedure, he said. Not even a cavity, he said,” the Once Upon A Farm co-founder captioned the video, adding the all-too-relevant hashtags #numbnumb #sonumb and #numbitynumb with a couple of emojis.
Fans of Garner will likely recall that this isn’t the first time she’s shared the hilarious aftermath of a trip to the dentist: Back in 2017, she posted a video of herself experiencing the effects of laughing gas, dental anesthesia and novocaine.
In that video, the “Camping” star breaks down in tears after a listening to a song from the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”
“They did the sad part of ‘Hamilton’ and I started crying and I couldn’t stop,” an emotional Garner laugh-cries. “It was so beautiful, that musical. It was so pretty.”
Now all we need is one more video to round out this absolutely adorable trilogy.