Jennifer Garner Goes 'Funny Over Sexy' And Delivers With Mailbox Costume

Jennifer Garner delivered a look and the mail for her Halloween costume this year.

The “Alias” alum stuck to her advice of going “funny over sexy” for the holiday by dressing as an overstuffed mailbox with a matching hat and red-checkered socks and shoes.

Garner revealed the costume months after she dropped some wisdom to graduating college seniors about not taking Halloween too seriously during her commencement speech at her alma mater, Ohio’s Denison University.

“When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you could be a mailbox?” she said at the time.

And so she did, twirling for the camera in an Instagram on Thursday.

“Live your truth, people,” Garner captioned a video of the speech and herself in costume to the tune of “Monster Mash.” “Happy Halloween.”

Garner clearly goes hard for the holidays, but has admitted that her kids ― Samuel Garner, 7, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 10, and Violet Anne, 13 ― aren’t as enthusiastic about letting her choose their outfits come Halloween as they grow up.

“It definitely gets harder,” Garner recently told Entertainment Tonight about preparing for the holiday. “I remember one year when I talked my girls into both dressing up as pigs and they were so cute. And now they would be like, ‘No, mom, oh my gosh, no!’ ... But they’re gonna be cute, whatever they are.”

But that hasn’t stopped the Golden Globe winner from committing to her own outfits. In 2018, Garner let her dark side take over with a witchy look that was one part Elphaba from “Wicked” and one part “Macbeth.”

And the year before she dressed as a literal cat nap, adding that #icrackmyselfup.”

Us, too, Jennifer. Us, too.