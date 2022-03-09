Jennifer Garner Confesses To Embarrassing Email Fail Involving Greg Kinnear

Jennifer Garner once sent a joke email that backfired, and to her apparent horror, fellow actor Greg Kinnear knew all about it.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show,” Garner recalled sending a “funny” message to the coach of one of her children. But she accidentally replied all and copied in every other parent including Kinnear, whose child was involved in the same activity.

“Did you guys feel like, ‘Oh gosh, man, I thought she was nice. What a jerk’?” Garner asked Kinnear, who sat next to her on the show.

“I do remember this. I do,” Kinnear replied. “And I remember thinking, ‘Jennifer Garner is a raging lunatic. Sweet enough, but I had no idea.’”

“Did it come off like cute and funny and I was super chill?” Garner followed up.

“No,” Kinnear deadpanned. “No.”

