Jennifer Garner Jokes About Not Being 'Cool' Anymore At Her Kid's Birthday

Jennifer Garner went all out for one of her kid’s birthdays, and parents are totally relating to her enthusiasm.

On Thursday, the “Peppermint” actress and founder of organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm posted a photo on Instagram that showed her dressed as the character Astrid from “How to Train Your Dragon” with a birthday cake to match.

“It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it’s cool when I dress up for the party,” she wrote in the caption along with the hashtag "#firsteyeroll.”

Based on the timing of the post and the hashtag ”#youngestchild,” the photo appears to be taken at the birthday party of her son, Samuel, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Ben Affleck in 2012. The actors also have two daughters, 13-year-old Violet and 10-year-old Seraphina.

Garner tagged in her post actress America Ferrera, who voices the character she dressed up as. Ferrera commented on the post, calling Garner her “twin.” Actress Halle Berry also chimed in under the post to tell Garner to “keep flexin, mama,” and Broadway star Sutton Foster commented to describe Garner as the “coolest mom ever.”

Several other parents flooded the comments to share their approval of Garner’s birthday party attire. Many encouraged her to keep up the enthusiasm even as her kids get older.

Garner has let fans in on her life as a mom before. Last summer, she had moms and dads laughing with a photo of her planner. On two of the pages, it appeared that one of her kids wrote the word “fart” in huge letters.

In 2016, Garner chatted with “Today” about what it’s like watching her kids grow up and learning how their needs change.