Jennifer Garner Has A 'Hilarious' Mother's Day Tradition With Her Kids

Paula Lobo via Getty Images Jennifer Garner's three kids have a cute tradition with their mom for Mother's Day.

Every year on Mother’s Day, Jennifer Garner gives her kids a little extra support with their family’s cute tradition.

Garner has three kids with actor Ben Affleck: 13-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina and 7-year-old Samuel. (The couple finalized their divorce late last year.) While chatting with People as host of a Mother’s Day event from Shutterfly and Baby2Baby this week, Garner said all three of her children sit on her lap to pose for a Mother’s Day photo. The “Camping” star said the tradition has become “hilarious” as her kids have gotten older.

“It used to be that [they] could fit, and now we just have to stack them and it’s a disaster,” she joked.

According to Garner, her kids have no plans on skipping out on the annual Mother’s Day pic even when they’re fully grown.

“They’re like, ‘Mom, when we’re 24, 21 and 18, we are sitting on your lap,’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Great, I’ll keep my bone density up. That’s my part of the equation.’”

Charley Gallay via Getty Images This week, Garner hosted a Mother's Day event from Shutterfly and Baby2Baby.

Garner is on this year’s cover of People’s Beautiful Issue, which hit newsstands Friday. In her cover interview, she described what she thinks is one of the most beautiful things about motherhood.

“I’m starting to get to the point where I realize this job is not going to be forever,” she said. “Not in the all-encompassing every-meal, every-moment, everyday way that I have loved for the last 13 years. It’s going to shift. But there’s beauty in how it works in episodes.”

She also noted the importance of teaching kids the importance of kindness.