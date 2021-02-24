Jennifer Garner And Mark Ruffalo Reunite And Fans Demand A '13 Going On 30' Sequel

Classics like “13 Going on 30” never age, so here’s Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo thriving and reuniting nearly 20 years after the film hit theaters and cemented the duo as rom-com royalty.

The two stars gave fans the ultimate treat (apart from a fresh pack of Razzles, of course) when they posted a selfie together from the set of their new movie on Tuesday night.

“Wishing dust worked!” Garner captioned a photo of the two beaming, referencing the film’s magical plot device. “And I got a perfect day with my old pal.”

Ruffalo returned the favor, adding in his own caption, “Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?”

Fans immediately flooded the comments with requests for a “13 Going on 30” sequel that picks up with the characters following their happily ever after.

“Starting a petition for a 13 Going On 30 sequel IMMEDIATELY. We’ll worry about the concept later,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I am absolutely convinced that World Peace could be achieved if 13 going on 30 had a sequel,” another added.

One fan even came up with a potential storyline for the film, writing, “Ok I know Jen said no 13 going on 30 sequel which makes sense but like.....what if there was a spin-off about Jenna and Matty’s daughter PLEASE.”

While a follow-up to the film is unlikely, Garner and Ruffalo’s new project together sounds like the next best thing to a full-blown sequel.

The pair are set to appear on-screen together for the first time since the Gary Winick-directed rom-com in the upcoming Netflix film “The Adam Project” alongside Ryan Reynolds, who stars as a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self.

Sound familiar? Well, Garner and Ruffalo will reportedly play Reynolds’ parents in the time-travel comedy, which will also star Zoe Saldana and Catherine Keener.

Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time 🍬 pic.twitter.com/FnvwKDN8BF — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 23, 2020

All these years later, “13 Going on 30” still clearly holds a special place in both Garner’s and Ruffalo’s hearts, as each have celebrated various anniversaries of the film.

Last April, Ruffalo marked its 16th anniversary in a sweet post, writing on Twitter, “Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time.”

“Fifteen years ago today #13GoingOn30 made her debut, directed with ❤️ by our beloved Gary Winick 😇 and a clutch of loving, hardcore producers (3 brilliant women—before it was cool to be led by women!),” Garner ﻿wrote in a separate post back in 2019.

“I feel so, so lucky to have had the experience of making this joyful movie,” she added. “And even luckier to be part of something that, all of these years later, can still make people smile.”