Jennifer Garner Lands Cover Of People's 2019 Beautiful Issue

People magazine on Wednesday revealed its 2019 Beautiful issue, with Jennifer Garner as the cover star.

Garner swung by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for the unveiling of the stunning image ― which she said she hadn’t seen until then. The “13 Going on 30” and “Alias” star said she’d had to keep the news from her friends and family, and, true to form, seemed endearingly bewildered by the nod.

“You guys are the first people to know,” she told the audience. “My mom doesn’t know, my sisters, my kids ― nobody knows.”

Though Garner’s accolades include a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and four Emmy nominations, the actress and mother of three admitted she’d “never been more nervous that I am today.”

“I don’t know, I guess I just thought you guys would boo ... Like, you guys are expecting Kaia Gerber, and it’s me,” she said. “And I feel like bolting, I feel like I should go, you know what I mean? ’Cause it’s so ridiculous.”

Later in the interview, DeGeneres decided to put Garner’s new title to the test by challenging her to a round of “Speak Out,” requiring her to wear a plastic mouthguard while uttering tongue-twisting phrases.