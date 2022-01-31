Jennifer Garner Returning To TV For 'Party Down' Revival

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Are we having fun yet? Well, Jennifer Garner is about to when she returns to television for Starz’s upcoming “Party Down” revival.

The “Alias” alum is set to join the cast of the six-episode new season in a series regular role alongside original cast members Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally, according to Variety.

Advertisement

Watched by few when it aired for two seasons from 2009 to 2010, but loved by many in the years since, the cult comedy series followed the misadventures of a group of cater waiters in Los Angeles with big Hollywood dreams.

Starz officially ordered the revival in November with most of the original cast reprising their roles ― except for Lizzy Caplan, who played a struggling comedian and Scott’s on-screen love interest but won’t return due to scheduling conflicts.

That’s where Garner seemingly comes into play as Evie, “a successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices.”

She embarks on a “fledgling relationship” with Adam Scott’s character that “becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions.”

Advertisement

Television, of course, is where Garner got her big break starring as secret agent Sydney Bristow on the ABC spy drama “Alias,” which ended in 2006 after five seasons. Throughout the years, she’s also appeared on “Significant Others,” “Felicity” and most recently at the center of the Lena Dunham-created HBO series “Camping.”

Joining Garner in the six-episode revival series are fellow “Party Down” newcomers Zoë Chao, Tyrel Jackson Williams and James Marsden, who will appear in a recurring role.

Chao’s character Lucy is a member of the catering team described as a “passionate, outspoken, free-thinking creative ‘food artist.’”

“Lucy dreams of being a celebrity chef, but she’s stuck cranking out hors d’oeuvres at Party Down without the resources to do anything more ambitious,” according to Variety.

Advertisement

Williams will play Sackson, “a handsome, confident, driven, wannabe influencer/internet personality” who is “knowledgeable and savvy about his specific internet niche, but a bit lost in every other aspect of life.”

And in a role that seems tailor-made for Marsden, the actor will recur as Jack Botty, “the handsome, charming star of a popular superhero franchise.”

The “Party Down” revival, which currently has no release date, will be executive-produced by original series creators Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheridge and John Enbom, who will serve as the showrunner. Scott will also star in and executive-produce the new series.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz, in a statement about the revival when it was first announced. “The fan demand for a ‘Party Down’ revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”