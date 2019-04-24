Jennifer Garner Shares Empowering ‘13 Going On 30’ Anniversary Tribute

Love is anything but a battlefield when it comes to Jennifer Garner.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of her hit romantic comedy, “13 Going on 30,” the 47-year-old star showed tons of support and affection for the young actresses who worked with her on the film, which tells the story of a girl who makes a wish on her 13th birthday and wakes up 30.

Garner, in an Instagram post Tuesday, shared a clip from the movie in which her character, Jenna Rink, invites a few young girls to her apartment for a sleepover. All the girls learn to love themselves after a group heart-to-heart and an epic bedroom party dancing to Pat Benatar’s “Love is a Battlefield” (Watch the scene below.)

“I loved my day with this slumber party crew,” Gardner wrote. “They danced with abandon and reminded me of the power of just saying yes—to being in a group, to vulnerability, to wearing a bra over your clothes.”

She mentioned one actress in the scene named Maddy Sprung-Keyser, who Garner knew and recruited for the movie. Sprung-Keyser has since gone on to become “an Academic All American swimmer at Amherst, got her law degree from NYU, and is producing podcasts for @pineapple.fm,” Garner wrote.

Then, in an insanely sweet gesture, Garner shared photos of others who were in the scene, alongside photos of them all grown up.

“Looking back into her adolescence—with the hair and the men not wanting to jump her bones—is extra special today,” Garner wrote in the caption, referring to Sprung-Keyser. “Imagine if every 13 year old girl had an opportunity to dance and feel beautiful like the girls in this film. I am proud of all of you❤️.”

Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images Garner posing with Christa B. Allen, one of the young actresses in the slumber party scene, at the “13 Going On 30” premiere after party in 2004.

The actress also thanked “a clutch of loving, hardcore producers” for helping to make “13 Going on 30.” They were “3 brilliant women—before it was cool to be led by women!”

She also gave a shoutout to Ariana Grande, whose music video for her hit “thank u, next” alludes to the beloved film.

“I feel so, so lucky to have had the experience of making this joyful movie,” Garner wrote. “And even luckier to be part of something that, all of these years later, can still make people (hi, @arianagrande 🤗) smile. 😁.”

As fond as Garner clearly is about the film, she beamed with pride when she wrote about the women who were once the girls who acted with her in “13 Going on 30.” One of them, she noted, is “Avengers: Endgame” star Brie Larson.