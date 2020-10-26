Jennifer Garner 'Still Not Having More Babies' After Fans Think She Announced Pregnancy

Count Jennifer Garner out of the celebrity baby boom.

While everyone from Hilary Duff and Katharine McPhee to Kelly Rowland and Mandy Moore have announced in the past few weeks that they’re expecting, the “Alias” alum has no designs on joining the population increase despite confusion over her Halloween Instagram post.

On Sunday, Garner sparked speculation that she might be pregnant after sharing a photo of herself beaming while holding a jack-o’-lantern, which just so happened to have a smaller pumpkin inside of it.

Her caption didn’t help, with Garner writing: “When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe” alongside the photo.

While the Golden Globe winner later said she was referring to her smile, which matches the one she carved on the smaller pumpkin, some followers immediately assumed this was Garner’s way of breaking some news.

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second,” one person commented, with a handful of others saying they had the same interpretation.

“Um...does this mean there is a little Jennifer behind that pumpkin,” another added.

“Wait...is she saying she has a baby in her belly,” a different confused fan asked.

Instagram

Garner, of course, already shares children ― Violet, 14; Seraphina, 11; Samuel, 8 ― with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and she’s been abundantly clear that three kids is more than enough for her.

But she set the record straight once again, responding to a comment on the Halloween-themed post.

“STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES,” Garner said. “Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles.”

Just last month, the “Peppermint” star firmly shut down pregnancy rumors, declaring that she will “never” have any more children.

“I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not — and never will be — pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest,” she replied to fan.

In typical Garner fashion, she managed to find the humor in the situation.

“Have (I) gained the COVID 19? Possibly. But that is another story,” she continued, adding a handful of food-themed emojis, including a slice of pizza, a taco, a doughnut, a chocolate bar and a glass of wine.

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images Jennifer Garner poses with her children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Since splitting with Affleck in 2015 after a 10-year marriage, Garner has been linked to businessman John Miller. While she’s stayed silent on the romance, reports circulated this summer that the two had called it quits after less than two years of dating.

During an appearance on PBS’ “Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan” last week, Garner reflected on the intense media scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Affleck.

“I think there’s something about seeing yourselves reflected in news of some kind — and whether it’s true or not,” she explained. “If it’s true and you are starting to be serious with someone and they start saying, ‘Well, when are they gonna be engaged?’ It’s almost like you just want to get there so that you can complete that and just maybe it will die down for a second.” She continued: “You’re always kind of chasing peace, and because it’s already been in print it feels like it’s a done deal already. And then it’s immediately, ‘Trouble in paradise.’ And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy.”