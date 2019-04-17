Jennifer Garner is, hands down, one of our favorite style stars.

The actress, who also happens to be a joy to follow on Instagram, got her start in Hollywood back in the ’90s, scoring small roles on TV shows like “Spin City,” “Law & Order” (a steppingstone for pretty much every actor) and “Felicity.” In 2001, she won the role of Sydney Bristow in “Alias,” which earned her a Golden Globe award. Thanks to that show, Garner got to try out plenty of different looks, including (but not limited to) that iconic red wig.

When it comes to her red carpet wardrobe, Garner isn’t quite as experimental. But that doesn’t mean she totally avoids fashion risks, particularly in the form of color. Some of her most memorable looks have also been her boldest, like the bright blue Versace gown she wore to the Oscars in 2018.

In honor of the star’s birthday on April 17, we’re taking a trip through some of her best style moments. From Harry Potter-esque glasses to full-on red carpet glam, Garner has really worn it all: