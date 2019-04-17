Jennifer Garner is, hands down, one of our favorite style stars.
The actress, who also happens to be a joy to follow on Instagram, got her start in Hollywood back in the ’90s, scoring small roles on TV shows like “Spin City,” “Law & Order” (a steppingstone for pretty much every actor) and “Felicity.” In 2001, she won the role of Sydney Bristow in “Alias,” which earned her a Golden Globe award. Thanks to that show, Garner got to try out plenty of different looks, including (but not limited to) that iconic red wig.
When it comes to her red carpet wardrobe, Garner isn’t quite as experimental. But that doesn’t mean she totally avoids fashion risks, particularly in the form of color. Some of her most memorable looks have also been her boldest, like the bright blue Versace gown she wore to the Oscars in 2018.
In honor of the star’s birthday on April 17, we’re taking a trip through some of her best style moments. From Harry Potter-esque glasses to full-on red carpet glam, Garner has really worn it all:
1999
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Jennifer Garner with Scott Foley at Nickelodeon's 12th annual Kids' Choice Awards.
2000
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Foley and Garner attend the "Scream 3" premiere.
2000
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The actress walks the red carpet at the second annual TV Guide Awards.
2000
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Garner and Foley attend the "Hollow Man" premiere on Aug. 2 in Westwood, Los Angeles.
2001
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Garner stops for the cameras on the red carpet at the 2001 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California.
2002
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Garner poses backstage during the 28th annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Jan. 13.
2002
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
Garner attends the 2002 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles.
2002
Robert Mora via Getty Images
Garner walks the red carpet at the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22 in Los Angeles.
2002
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Garner attends the 9th Annual Premiere Magazine "Women In Hollywood" luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.
2002
SGranitz via Getty Images
Garner attends the "Catch Me If You Can" premiere in Los Angeles.
2003
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
The actress arrives at the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 19 in Beverly Hills.
2003
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Garner attends the "Daredevil" premiere.
2003
SGranitz via Getty Images
Garner walks the red carpet at ABC's 50th anniversary celebration.
2003
SGranitz via Getty Images
Garner wears a Versace dress at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
2004
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
Garner attends the 10th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
2004
SGranitz via Getty Images
Garner attends the 61st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
2004
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
The actress walks the red carpet at the 2004 Academy Awards.
2004
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Garner attends Nickelodeon's 17th annual Kids' Choice Awards at Pauley Pavilion on April 3 in Westwood.
2004
Terry McGinnis via Getty Images
Garner attends the "13 Going on 30" premiere.
2004
SGranitz via Getty Images
Garner at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
2005
Mark Mainz via Getty Images
Garner attends the premiere of "Elektra" at the Palms Casino on Jan. 8 in Las Vegas.
2005
Carlo Allegri via Getty Images
The star arrives for the 62nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 16 in Beverly Hills.
2005
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Garner at the 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium n Los Angeles.
2006
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the 78th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on March 5 in Hollywood.
2007
Stephen Shugerman via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the 12th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on Jan. 12.
2008
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Garner attends the Bvlgari Presents the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards gala on Jan 15 in New York.
2008
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
Garner attends the 80th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles.
2008
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the 4th annual Pink Party Hosted by Kate Beckinsale at the Santa Monica Airport on Sept. 3.
2009
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" at Grauman's Chinese Theater on April 27.
2009
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Invention of Lying" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Sept. 21.
2010
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 17 in Beverly Hills.
2010
Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
The actress attends the grand opening of the Casino Club at The Greenbrier on July 2 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
2011
D Dipasupil via Getty Images
The actress attends the New York premiere of "Arthur" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on April 5.
2011
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
Garner attends the Pink Party '11 Hosted by Jennifer Garner to Benefit Cedars-Sinai Women's Cancer Program at Drai's Hollywood on Sept. 10.
2012
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" at the El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 6.
2012
Alo Ceballos via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the "Late Show With David Letterman" taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Aug. 14 in New York.
2013
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 13 in Beverly Hills.
2013
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
The actress wears a gold dress at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 27 in Los Angeles.
2013
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 24.
2014
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.
2014
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Garner attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2.
2014
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Garner attends the premiere of "Draft Day" at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 7 in Los Angeles.
2014
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Garner poses at the "Men, Women and Children" press conference during the Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 6.
2015
Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images
Garner attends the Roundabout Theatre Company's spring gala at the Waldorf Astoria on March 2 in New York.
2015
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The actress attends the 29th American Cinematheque Award honoring Reese Witherspoon at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles.
2016
John Sciulli via Getty Images
The actress attends the inaugural Image Maker Awards hosted by Marie Claire at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles.
2016
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Garner walks the red carpet at the 88th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 28.
2016
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the premiere of "Miracles From Heaven" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 9.
2016
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the premiere of "Nine Lives" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 1 in Hollywood.
2016
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Garner arrives at the Versace fashion show during couture fashion week in Paris on July 3.
2016
XPX/Star Max via Getty Images
Garner is seen on Oct. 25 in New York.
2017
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Garner is seen walking in Soho on Oct. 18 in New York.
2018
Presley Ann via Getty Images
The actress wears a blue Versace gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones on March 4 in Beverly Hills.
2018
FilmMagic via Getty Images
The actress attends the HBO Summer TCA 2018 at the Beverly Hilton on July 25.
2018
Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
Garner attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Camping" at Paramount Studios on Oct. 10.
2019
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Garner arrives for the Art of Elysium's 12th annual gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.
2019
BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Garner spotted out on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles.
2019
BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The actress is seen on March 26 in Los Angeles.
2019
Robert Kamau via Getty Images
Garner is seen out and about in New York on April 11.