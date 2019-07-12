Jennifer Garner Talking To Her Sweatpants And Kissing Them Is A Mood

Jennifer Garner likes to keep the lines of communication open with her clothes.

At least from her end.

In a charming video she shared on Instagram Thursday, the actress talked to her sweatpants as she prepared for a trip.

“Who gets to come? Who wants to come? Who hasn’t been in a long time and feels like they’re the right choice?” she asked in a post she captioned, “The hardest part about packing.”

See right here which pair she chose and kissed for good measure:

Garner wore track pants to the premiere of her HBO show “Camping” last year, which might help explain why she’s not afraid to profess love for the comfy branch of her wardrobe.

Besides, People noted, her three children like her in casual mode.

“My kids are so relieved to see me take my makeup off and put glasses and sweatpants on,” she told the outlet previously. “I guess that doesn’t really count as feeling beautiful! It is more like feeling wanted and loved for being me, which is even better.”