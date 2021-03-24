Jennifer Garner Talks About Getting Married Again, Says She Won't Be 'Single Forever'

Jennifer Garner is all for saying yes these days, but it seems like it’s a firm maybe on getting married again.

The “Alias” alum isn’t one to typically open up about her personal life given the intense public scrutiny she faced from the tabloids during her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The two stars wed in 2005 after nearly a year of dating. A decade and three children later ― the couple share kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9 ― Garner and Affleck separated, before finalizing their divorce in 2018.

Both have since moved onto to new relationships (and, in Affleck’s case, more high-profile heartbreaks), and now Garner is candidly discussing the possibility of tying the knot again one day.

“I don’t know. I’m so far from it. And I don’t know that marriage would need to be a part ... I mean I definitely don’t think that I’ll be single forever,” she told People in an interview published on Wednesday. “But this is not the time. I don’t need to complicate it; I’m good.”

Prior to her relationship with Affleck, Garner was married to “Scandal” star Scott Foley, whom she met on the set of the WB series “Felicity,” from 2000 to 2004.

The “13 Going on 30” star has previously spoken out about the toll the end of both of her marriages has taken on her.

“It’s one of the pains in my life that something I believe in so strongly I’ve completely failed at twice,” she told Vanity Fair back in 2016 about her divorces. “You have to have two people to dance a marriage.”

“It was a real marriage,” she added about Affleck. “It wasn’t for the cameras. And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work.”

Jeff Vespa/VF14 via Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in 2014.

Garner has since been linked to tech CEO John Miller, while Affleck has been involved with a handful of women since their split, including “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus and most recently “Knives Out” actor Ana De Armas.

The former spouses have seemingly managed to remain on good terms as both friends and co-parents with Affleck recently calling their divorce the “biggest regret of his life” and publicly pledging to learn from his past mistakes.

“I didn’t want to get divorced, I didn’t want to be a divorced person, I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children,” the actor told “Good Morning America” last year, while reflecting on his marriage to Garner. “It upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought I was and that was so painful and so disappointing. In myself.”

As for Garner, the Golden Globe winner told People that this past year has proven to be one of growth and welcome change.

“I’ve learned that I’m pretty sturdy,” she said. “I’m okay when I’m in the house by myself. I’m okay when it’s just the kids and me. I’m okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I’m really okay.”