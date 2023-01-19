Jennifer Garner Wows Her Famous Pals With 'Hardcore' And 'Badass' Workout Clip

Jennifer Garner is no longer “13 Going on 30” as she was in her 2004 film, but she exploded with youthful energy in a workout clip Wednesday that impressed her celebrity pals. (Watch the video below.)

“If your kids call your workout Jazzercise and it nearly kills you to complete it, do you have the right to video yourself and put it out there to haunt them when they are fifty?” Garner asked on Instagram alongside the sweat-inducing footage.

The routine will more likely get mad respect from her three children, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck. The exhausting combo of box jumps, squats and other maneuvers ― at times performed with a smile ― was certainly getting high marks from famous friends.

“This is so badass and I’m here for it,” commented “The Office” alum Jenna Fischer.

“This is pretty hardcore,” said TV personality Chelsea Handler.

“Still Alice” Oscar winner Julianne Moore put up a fire emoji, comedian Fortune Feimster posted two fire emojis and comic Kathy Griffin was spent just taking it all in.

“Your workouts are so amazing I feel like I’ve worked out in just watching them,” she wrote.

Back in September, the “Adam Project” actor took her box jumps to another level ― 33 inches, to be exact.

