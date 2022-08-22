Gas Prices Are Falling, But Global Events Could Cause Increase, Energy Secretary Warns

“This is all about supply and demand,” Granholm told Fox News’ Trace Gallagher. “When Russia invaded Ukraine, that pulled millions of barrels off of the global market. Since oil is traded globally, we have to make up for that lost amount of fuel.”

The U.S. will produce a record amount of oil — 12.7 million barrels per day — by next year, she said. The previous record was 12.2 barrels per day, according to The Hill.