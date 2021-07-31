Jennifer Hudson Gives Stunning Performance In First Clip Of Aretha Franklin Biopic

Jennifer Hudson delivers an awe-inspiring performance singing “Respect” in the first official clip for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic.

The video, which was released on Friday, shows the actor/singer performing the beloved song onstage as the late Queen of Soul. The movie, which is also titled “Respect,” is set to hit theaters on Aug. 13.

Hudson, who was hand-picked by Franklin to play her, has often said publicly that it was always her dream to portray the cultural icon.

In an interview with People in 2019, she said she had “huge shoes to fill.”

“I just hope I make her proud [and] do her justice,” Hudson said at the time.

Franklin died in August 2018 at age 76.

Other cast members in “Respect,” which is directed by Liesl Tommy, include Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess and Mary J. Blige.

Hudson posted a photo on Instagram on Friday of the cast and crew behind the biopic. She said in the caption that every department involved with the film “put their heart and soul into this production.”

“Every day, everyone showed up and gave their all with nothing but RESPECT for Ms. Franklin,” she added.