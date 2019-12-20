Jennifer Hudson's First Footage As Aretha Franklin Will Earn Your Respect

The first footage of Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in “Respect” emerged Friday ― and it sings. Hudson belts out the late Queen of Soul’s signature song for 40 seconds or so, proving that she’s a natural woman to play Franklin in a biopic.

Hudson said the “mind-blowing” task of portraying Franklin has been a long time in the making. She told “The Late Show” Thursday (see the clip below) that Franklin met with her years ago about playing her in a biography ― right after Hudson won her Oscar for “Dreamgirls” in 2007. But the R&B legend made the “final decision” that Hudson would be her choice when Hudson was in “The Color Purple” on Broadway from 2015 to 16.