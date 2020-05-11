ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Hudson And John Legend's 'Beauty And The Beast' Duet Gets Raves

After the Oscar winners performed on "Disney Family Singalong 2," one Internet user said they "were meant to sing Disney songs."

As celebrity duets go, the one between John Legend and Jennifer Hudson on “Disney Family Singalong 2” was a real beauty.

From their respective homes Sunday night, the two Oscar winners collaborated on a version of “Beauty and the Beast” that Billboard.com said “set a high bar for what a virtual duet can sound like.”

Here’s a peek:

Naturally, Twitter users are still buzzing about the duet.

Since the performance aired before “American Idol,” one Twitter user had an important question:

