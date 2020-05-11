Jennifer Hudson And John Legend's 'Beauty And The Beast' Duet Gets Raves

As celebrity duets go, the one between John Legend and Jennifer Hudson on “Disney Family Singalong 2” was a real beauty.
From their respective homes Sunday night, the two Oscar winners collaborated on a version of “Beauty and the Beast” that Billboard.com said “set a high bar for what a virtual duet can sound like.”
Here’s a peek:
Naturally, Twitter users are still buzzing about the duet.
Since the performance aired before “American Idol,” one Twitter user had an important question:
