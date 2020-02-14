Jennifer Hudson To Perform A Special Tribute To Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson is set to give a tribute performance to Kobe Bryant at the 69th annual NBA All-Star game on Sunday.

The singer will honor the late NBA legend ahead of player introductions for the game at the United Center in Chicago, an official account for the NBA tweeted on Thursday.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, last month. He was killed alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as seven other people: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Ara Zobayan, Sarah Chester and Payton Chester.

The all-star game will also pay to tribute to Bryant and Gianna by featuring their basketball numbers, 24 and 2. One team, with captain LeBron James, will wear No. 2, and the other team, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, will wear No. 24, the league announced last month.

GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist and Academy Award-winning actress and Chicago native @IAMJHUD will perform a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant ahead of player introductions for the 69th #NBAAllStar Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, airing live at 8:00pm/et @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/NR1OIwtczH — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 13, 2020

All nine victims of the crash will be honored on Sunday, with both teams set to wear patches featuring nine stars, the NBA noted.

Earlier this week, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the NBA legend, shared some of what her grieving process has been like as she mourns the loss of her husband and her daughter.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she wrote on Instagram. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever.”

Hudson shared a photo of Bryant on Instagram last month, writing, “This news Hurts my heart so bad.”