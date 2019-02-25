Jennifer Hudson's Reaction to Lady Gaga's Oscar Speech Is A Meme Dream

Jennifer Hudson could really relate to Lady Gaga’s Oscars acceptance speech on Sunday.
As Gaga implored viewers to pursue their dreams, Hudson punctuated the moment with a reaction that one Twitter user deemed the “meme of the night.”
“I have worked for a long time, and it is not about winning but what it’s about is not giving up,” Gaga said after receiving the Oscar for best original song, “Shallow,” from the movie “A Star Is Born.” “If you have a dream, fight for it.”
Meanwhile, the camera panned to an emotional Hudson nodding and mouthing “yes, yes.”
Twitter gave a resounding yes to Hudson affirming Gaga’s inspirational words.
H/T People