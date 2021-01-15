Jennifer Hudson Would Love To Reprise Her 'Sex And The City' Role In The Reboot

Jennifer Hudson thinks “Sex and the City” fans are ready to reunite with Louise from St. Louis.

The singer and actor told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that she was “down” to reprise her role from the first “Sex and the City” film for the upcoming reboot of the franchise’s beloved HBO series. The new series will be titled “And Just Like That.”

Hudson portrayed Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) personal assistant in the 2008 film. In the movie, Hudson’s character memorably introduced herself to Carrie as “Louise from St. Louis.”

When asked about the reboot on ET, the Oscar winner said she hopes to play Louise again.

“That would be cool. ... I’m down,” she said. Hudson later suggested that she had not yet been asked to reprise her role as Louise.

“You heard something?” she asked host Kevin Frazier with a smile. (See the entire clip below.)

News of the “Sex and the City” reboot has been bittersweet for many fans. Kim Cattrall, who famously played Samantha Jones, won’t be reprising her role﻿.

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda, and Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte, will join Parker in the new series.

Parker, Nixon and Davis each shared teasers for “And Just Like That” on their Instagram accounts on Monday.

Meanwhile, Hudson has been keeping busy with projects for the big screen.

The singer played the late Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic “Respect.” The movie is set to hit theaters in August, after its release was delayed as theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.