Jennifer Lawrence Mouths 6-Word Threat At Camera In Memorable Golden Globes Moment

Footage of the "No Hard Feelings" star's joke went viral.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

“No Hard Feelings” star Jennifer Lawrence pretended to have hard feelings in one of the most viral moments from Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

As the names of the nominees for best female actor in a musical/comedy were being read, the camera cut to Lawrence who jokingly mouthed: “If I don’t win, I’m leaving.”

Watch the video here:

The six-word threat was clearly said in jest, though, as Lawrence’s effusive response to good friend Emma Stone beating her in the category for her performance in “Poor Things” subsequently showed.

Social media users obviously enjoyed the moment, with the video above of it now being seen more than 9 million times on X (formerly Twitter) alone.

