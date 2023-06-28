Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Rumors That Liam Hemsworth Cheated On Ex Miley Cyrus With Her

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth. Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is finally addressing the rumors that she had an affair with her “Hunger Games” co-star and pal Liam Hemsworth.

While appearing recently on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked if it was true that Miley Cyrus took a subtle jab at her in her “Flowers” music video, which was long rumored to be a shady nod toward Lawrence for allegedly having a “secret fling” with her now ex-husband, Hemsworth.

Advertisement

“There was a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus,” Cohen said.

Quickly interjecting, the “No Hard Feelings” star cut him off. “Not true,” she said before he’d even finished the question.

Earlier this year, Cyrus had social media gasping after she donned an eye-catching gold dress in her “Flowers” music video that was reminiscent of Lawrence’s “Hunger Games” premiere look in 2012.

The moment caused fans to speculate that Cyrus was subtly accusing Lawrence of hooking up with Hemsworth.

Advertisement

Lawrence told Cohen that she and Hemsworth did “kiss one time” offscreen, which she had confessed back in 2015, but asserted that it was “years after” the couple parted ways.

“Liam and I grew up together,” she said of her co-star at the time. “Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?”

When it comes to the hearsay that Cyrus fired back at Lawrence in her music video, the Oscar winner shut that down as well, calling it a “coincidence.”

Jennifer Lawrence wears a gold dress to the “Hunger Games” premiere alongside Miley Cyrus' now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, in Los Angeles on March 12, 2012. Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Advertisement

“I just assume that was, like, a coincidence,” the 32-year-old star, who shares a son with Cooke Maroney, whom she married in 2019, said of Cyrus’ gold dress.

After swatting away the gossip, Lawrence turned toward the audience and asked: “Are you satisfied?”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer and Hemsworth sparked their turbulent romance in 2009 after teaming up for the movie “The Last Song.” The pair tied the knot in 2018 but called it quits after being married less than a year.

Cyrus is dating Maxx Morando, and Hemsworth has moved on with Gabriella Brooks since their split.

While appearing on “Hot Ones” last week, Lawrence addressed yet another rumor... that she used to purposely eat foul-smelling foods before her kissing scenes with Hemsworth while filming “The Hunger Games.”

After Hemsworth previously accused her of making “a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting,” she admitted that there was no real reason why she didn’t use mouthwash before locking lips.

“It was not intentional,” Lawrence said on the episode. “It was just, like, what I was eating, and then we’d kiss. He should just, you know, get over it.”