Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of her new film "Causeway." She recently told The New York Times that Adele suggested she avoid the 2016 film "Passengers" that she starred in with Chris Pratt. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Given Adele (however you pronounce it now) is now pursuing careers beyond music, might we suggest talent agent to the stars next?

Apparently, the Grammy-winning artist offers advice to her A-list friends from time to time, with Jennifer Lawrence revealing the singer once cautioned her against starring in the romance space drama “Passengers.”

“Adele told me not to do it!” Lawrence told The New York Times about the 2016 film starring Chris Pratt. “She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”

Lawrence suggested that the film, which sparked backlash over a storyline critics believed normalized abuse, was one of the projects she ultimately regrets participating in.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?’” Lawrence said in the article published Wednesday.

The Oscar winner previously expressed that she was “disappointed in myself” for not identifying how Pratt’s character waking hers up from hypersleep without permission might have disturbing implications.

“I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t spot it,” she told Vogue in 2017. “I thought the script was beautiful — it was this tainted, complicated love story.”

“It definitely wasn’t a failure,” she added. “I’m not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I’d looked into deeper before jumping on.”

Pratt echoed her statements at the time, referring to the controversy as “definitely a lesson,” but said he was ultimately “proud of how the movie turned out and it did just fine to make money back for the studio.”

“Passengers” was among a number of films, including “Red Sparrow,” “Mother!” and multiple “X-Men” sequels, Lawrence starred in during a period in which the actor said she “lost a sense of control” over her career.

“Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” Lawrence said last month. “When I reflect now, I think of those following years as just kind of a loss of control and then a reaction to try to get [it] back.”

But Lawrence is back in the driver’s seat of her career now, which means turning down roles that don’t seem like the right fit, including the previously announced film “Bad Blood,” in which she was set to portray Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Lawrence pulled out of the role (perhaps she listened to Adele this time) after watching Amanda Seyfried’s award-winning performance in Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” which explored the psyche of the disgraced entrepreneur.