Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The Name Of Her Son With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her first child and motherhood for the very first time, a subject that is “scary to talk about” as it is “so different for everybody,” she tells Vogue.

The “Passengers” star, who is appearing on the magazine’s cover for its October issue, gave birth in February, though she never publicly confirmed the news.

In her Vogue interview, the actor at last revealed that she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Cy.

Postwar American painter Cy Twombly inspired the choice of name, Vogue said, as he is “one of Maroney’s favorite artists.”

“I mean the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it’s impossible,” Lawrence told the magazine. “I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible.”

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she said. “Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love.”

The star added that motherhood has also expanded her heart “to a capacity that I didn’t know about.”

Actor Jennifer Lawrence in a Dior top, skirt and belt for Vogue's October issue. Tina Barney/Vogue

“I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there—walking around, crossing streets,” she said of Maroney and her son. “He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?”

The 32-year-old also expressed some hesitations she had around becoming a parent, saying friends had told her that “you might not connect right away.”

“So I felt so prepared to be forgiving,” Lawrence said. “I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?”

The actor, who is currently doing press tours for the new film “Causeway,” previously told Vanity Fair in November about the reasons for keeping details of her new baby under wraps.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” the actor said at the time. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”