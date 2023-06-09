Jennifer Lawrence Explains Real Reason For Flip-Flops At Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence is fessing up about what some people say was her dress-code protest at the Cannes Film Festival.

The “Hunger Games” star, praised for wearing flip-flops in defiance of festival rules for women to wear high heels, told “Entertainment Tonight” she had no intention of protesting and just wanted to address a wardrobe malfunction.

“I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn’t,” she told “ET” on Thursday. “I had no idea until it like, came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot. I had no clue.”

“My shoes were a size too big,” she continued.

Lawrence was attending a screening of “Bread and Roses,” a documentary about women under Taliban rule that she produced, when her flip-flops made headlines. Unfamiliar with the heels protest, she said she only wanted to take a photo — and didn’t want a repeat of past stumbles.

Lawrence said she’s “all for making a statement,” but just wants to make those “on purpose.” Vianney Le Caer/Invision/Associated Press

“I forgot to take a picture with my production team, Excellent Cadaver,” she said. “So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture, and I knew I would eat shit if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big.”

“I put on the flip-flops,” she continued. “And then everybody’s like, ‘What a statement! Wow!’”

Lawrence famously fell at the 2013 Oscars while accepting her statue — and did it again the following year. She’s currently promoting “No Hard Feelings,” a raunchy sex comedy in which her character is hired by two worried parents to “date” their inexperienced son.

Even with flip-flops, Lawrence stunned in a cherry red Christian Dior couture gown at Cannes.