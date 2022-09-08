Jennifer Lawrence shared she didn’t quite know what to expect when she stepped into the world of motherhood.

The “Don’t Look Up” actor — who became a first-time mom in February when she welcomed a son with husband Cooke Maroney — revealed she had concerns, including whether she could love her baby as much as her cat.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Lawrence opened up about the “scary” sides of parenting that often go undiscussed.

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” she admitted.

“If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad,” Lawrence explained. “Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’”

Actor Jennifer Lawrence welcomed her first child in February 2022. Michael Ostuni via Getty Images

Getting candid, Lawrence shared a story about a conversation she had with one of her friends before her son Cy was born.

“I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’”

Despite not knowing what to anticipate, Lawrence gushed that she fell in love with Cy right away.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she said. “Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love.”

Since becoming a parent, the leading lady said, her “heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about.”

She added, “I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss.’”

