Jennifer Lawrence Confronted Anderson Cooper For Saying She Faked Oscars Fall

On the list of everyone who’s wronged Jennifer Lawrence (her “Red Sparrow” accent coach, that guy who touched her dog, whoever told her “Passengers” was a good idea, etc.) is a name we’re all familiar with: Anderson Cooper.

See, Lawrence once harbored a long-held grudge against the CNN anchor for claiming she purposefully fell at the Academy Awards back in 2012 when she took home her first Oscar for “Silver Linings Playbook.”

In case you forgot about the trip seen ’round the world, while walking up to the stage during the ceremony to accept the honor, Lawrence nearly fell flat on her face after getting caught in her Dior Haute Couture ball gown.

The “Hunger Games” star brushed off the snafu at the ceremony, but the sting of embarrassment lingered long after.

“I was very nervous and also very superstitious. I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win,” Lawrence recalled about the Oscars night on Heather McMahan’s “Absolutely Not” podcast. ” I didn’t want to write down a speech. I had everything in my head.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Jennifer Lawrence stumbling as she walks to the stage to during the 2012 Oscars.

“Then I fell, and it just erased everything from my mind,” she continued. “My full brain went blank. I can look back at it now I’m a little older fondly, but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive.”

Days later, the actor said she saw Cooper on CNN declaring that she “obviously faked the fall,” which turned her against the journalist for good.

“It was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me,” she explained. “I don’t know if I’ll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again. That didn’t feel good, for me not to have a speech.”

But their paths unexpectedly crossed years later at a mutual friend’s holiday party, which Lawerence saw as an opportunity to confront Cooper once and for all.

“I’ll tell you what, I saw him at a Christmas party and I let him know. My friend told me that a vein was bulging out of my eyes, but he apologized. I think we’re good friends now,” she said.

“On my end, we’re all good. What I led with was, ‘Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know?’ He apologized immediately and was like, ‘I didn’t know,’ and gave this wonderful apology,” she continued. “I was all fired up ... he probably told everyone I was a psycho.”

In the press room after the 2012 Oscars ceremony, Lawrence clarified how the buzzy moment actually went down.

“I tried to walk up stairs in this dress,” she told reporters. “That’s what happened. I think I just stepped on the fabric and they waxed the stairs.”

Lawrence has since explained that what pains her most about the bungled moment was not being able to properly thank people in her acceptance speech.

“I didn’t thank [director David O’Russell] when I wouldn’t have a career if it weren’t for him,” she told Howard Stern back in 2018. “I didn’t thank anyone from the movie — I wished a random person happy birthday, then stumbled off.”

While Lawrence has since been nominated for two more Academy Awards, she has yet to pick up a second trophy.

However, with a slew of high-profile projects on the horizon — including Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up,” a film adaptation of “Bad Blood” about the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, and a role in Lila Neugebauer’s debut feature — she might just get her chance again.