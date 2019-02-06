Jennifer Lawrence is settling down.

The Oscar-winning actress has gotten engaged to New York art dealer Cooke Maroney, her rep confirmed to outlets.

Lawrence, who previously had a relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, reportedly has been seeing Maroney since at least last spring. They were introduced by Lawrence’s pal Laura Simpson.

The “Red Sparrow” star won an Academy Award for “Silver Linings Playbook” and headlined the popular “Hunger Games” series, but Maroney has kept a considerably lower profile. He’s the director of Manhattan’s Gladstone 64, part of the Gladstone galleries that represent dozens of artists, including Lena Dunham’s father, Carroll Dunham.

Page Six, citing a nameless observer, reported earlier Tuesday that Lawrence, 28, was spotted with Maroney, 33, at Manhattan bistro Raoul’s wearing a “massive ring” and appearing to celebrate.