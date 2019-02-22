Here's Your First Look At Jennifer Lawrence's Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lawrence got engaged to New York art dealer Cooke Maroney earlier this month, and now there’s a shot of her gorgeous engagement ring.

Photographers snapped a picture of the Academy Award winner’s dazzling solitaire diamond while the actress was out with friends at a New York City restaurant Thursday night.

Alicia Davis of ShaneCo.com told HuffPost that the center stone of the diamond appears to be about 4 carats and worth an estimated $85,000.

TheImageDirect.com Lawrence pictured out with friends at ABC Cocina in NYC on Feb. 21.

The “Red Sparrow” actress began dating Maroney in the spring of 2018. The art dealer is a director at Gladstone Gallery, which represents works from artists like Carroll Dunham, Lena Dunham’s father.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Art dealer Cooke Maroney, socialite Stavros Niarchos and art dealer Vladimir Roitfeld attend Museo Jumex Opening After Party on Nov. 16, 2013, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Page Six reported that Laura Simpson, one of Lawrence’s best friends, was the matchmaker behind setting the couple up.

Prior to dating Maroney, Lawrence dated “Mother!” director Darren Aronofsky and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.