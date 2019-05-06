Self-identifying reality TV addict Jennifer Lawrence just checked a Kardashian-sized item off her bucket list.

The Oscar winner has made her affection for the famous family well known over the years, slowly integrating herself into Kardashian private functions, becoming matriarch Kris Jenner’s BFF ― her words, not ours ― and singing (belting?) their praises on the regular.

So, fans shouldn’t have been surprised when Lawrence seemed to organically pop up on Sunday night’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” episode, thanks to an impromptu FaceTime with Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick.

In one of the series’ increasingly tiresome subplots, Scott has been trying turn Khloe into a famous painter as a long-running prank. He called Jenner to inform the momager of their progress, but “Jennifer fucking Lawrence” picked up instead.

“Not that you’re not very famous and beautiful, but could I talk to Kris?” Disick asked.

“I am the new Kris,” Lawrence hit back without missing a beat.

Lawrence and Jenner were apparently having a private hangout, with the “Mother” star quipping, “We wouldn’t be having this much fun if you guys were here.” The crack made Khloe and sister Kourtney Kardashian burst into laughter.

Lawrence did, however, give Khloe’s latest piece of art her stamp of approval (hey, her fiancé is a well-respected art gallerist), and described the painting as “completely legit.”

But the chat was short-lived, as Lawrence clearly had other pressing things to tend to ― like the glass of red wine she’s holding in the video. She left the group with some words of encouragement.

“So, bye-bye. I love you all, you make me so proud every day,” the actress said. She signed off with a classic Jenner rejoinder: “You’re doing great, sweetie! You’re doing great!”

Randy Holmes via Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence interviews Kim Kardashian while guest-hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2017.

Lawrence seemingly entered the KarJenner orbit when her friends arranged for Kris to swing by her 25th birthday bash as a surprise guest.

“It was the closest I’ve ever come to losing consciousness,” Lawrence said of her reaction at her party. “I had no idea. I’d never met her before, but we’ve always watched ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ And then Kris Jenner and I sang ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ on karaoke.”

Lawrence has since made some headlines with the family, like that time she got drunk on martinis in Jenner’s closet, and when she gifted her a mini-Porsche at Christmas.

Lawrence even built a Kardashian-themed tent on the set of “Mother!” where she’d take refuge after an intense day of shooting.