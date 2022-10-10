Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Lost A Sense Of Control' After 'Hunger Games' Fame

Actor Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the premiere of "Causeway" during the Toronto International Film Festival. GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images

There’s regular celebrity famous and then there’s Jennifer Lawrence in the 2010s famous.

Few careers have, well, caught fire like hers after the actor appeared in the “Hunger Games” franchise, became the second-youngest Best Actress Oscar winner ever, and reached near cultural ubiquity with the moniker JLaw all within a handful of years.

But after an extended break from the public eye, Lawrence is back with the new film “Causeway” and reflecting on how she “lost a sense of control” at the peak of her fame.

“Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” she said at the BFI London Film Festival over the weekend, according to Deadline.

“Because I had no idea what a huge movie star does next or what Katniss Everdeen should do after this … When I reflect now, I think of those following years as just kind of a loss of control and then a reaction to try to get [it] back.”

Lawerence, in fact, still can’t wrap her head around the 2013 Oscar win for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook” over a decade later, remarking, “I keep thinking when will it hit me. I don’t think it ever will.”

She was particularly booked and busy following “The Hunger Games,” with starring roles in a handful of projects including “Passengers,” “Red Sparrow” and “Mother!” and appearances in multiple “X-Men” films.

The actor’s franchise days are apparently behind her now, with the 32-year-old star sharing that she “could never do one now cause I’m just too old and brittle.”

Instead, Lawrence is going back to her independent film roots with “Causeway,” a film about an Afghanistan war veteran that she produced under her production company Excellent Cadaver, a “Sicilian mafia term for a hit on a major celebrity.”

“I think there was a part of me that wanted to execute that part of me,” she said.

“I’m so happy that I eventually, finally, in my late 20s kind of just stopped and made some major changes, and I got the voice in my head back,” she added about her new career direction. “Now, it feels personal to me for the first time in a long time.”