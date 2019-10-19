Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are married!

The Oscar winner and New York City-based art director tied the knot at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday, People magazine confirmed.

Other A-list stars attended the wedding, including singer Adele, actress Emma Stone, reality star and Kardashian manager Kris Jenner and comedian Amy Schumer, according to the magazine.

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in the spring of 2018 after being set up by her friend, Lara Simpson. She previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and “Mother!” director Darron Aronofsky.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix on June 4, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

The two got engaged in February 2019 after nearly a year of dating. They first sparked marriage rumors after they were photographed visiting New York City’s marriage bureau on Sept. 16 with a friend, two security guards and a photographer.

Page Six, which first reported the couple at the marriage bureau, also spotted a since-deleted tweet from someone who was there at the time who wrote, “When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!”

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Cooke Maroney and Vanessa Riding attend an after-party at Bar 2000 on March 6, 2009 in New York City.

Lawrence recently gushed over marrying her beau during an appearance on Catt Sadler’s “Naked with Catt Sadler” podcast in June. She described her fiance as “the greatest person I’ve ever met” and said that she is “very honored to become a Maroney.”

But prior to meeting the Gladstone Gallery director, she didn’t have marriage on her mind.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” Lawrence told Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

“He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she joked. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”

