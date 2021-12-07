Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Hilarious Misunderstanding With Meryl Streep

Jennifer Lawrence on Monday recalled the misunderstanding that actors on the set of the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” had with Meryl Streep.

Streep’s co-stars took to calling her the GOAT (aka the acronym for Greatest of All Time), Lawrence told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

But Streep, who plays a president unbothered by a looming comet strike on Earth in the film, apparently thought they were literally calling her a goat.

When Lawrence used the term during a photoshoot, Streep responded: “Yeah, that’s right. Just tell the old goat where to go.”

A surprised Lawrence then clarified what the term meant.

“I was like, ‘Meryl, you know that GOAT means greatest of all time, right?’” she recalled.

Streep confirmed she didn’t, and Lawrence let her know: “We haven’t just been calling you goat … this whole time.”

