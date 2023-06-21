Jennifer Lawrence Says Her Stance On Paparazzi Has Changed — And It's Surprising

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that becoming a mom has given her a new outlook on life — even changing how she views paparazzi.

“I was so nervous when I was pregnant,” the actor said in a piece for Interview magazine, conducted by Cameron Diaz. “I was getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, “How the fuck am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?’”

“Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else,” the “Passengers” actor explained. “So if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him.”

“So it’s actually done the opposite, where I’ve gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed, because I don’t have a choice,” she continued. “You just have to accept it, and take a deep breath and walk. I don’t want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have.”

Lawrence arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Parenthood has also influenced how the “No Hard Feelings” star chooses her work, as her time is now more valuable.

“It definitely helps weed out projects,” Lawrence said. ”‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’”

Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child, a son, last year. They’ve kept the details completely private.