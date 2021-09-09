Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney Expecting Their First Child

Actor Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with her art gallery director husband Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence’s representative confirmed the Oscar-winning star’s pregnancy to People magazine on Wednesday.

Her due date has not been revealed.

Lawrence, 31, and Maroney, 37, were reportedly set up in 2018 by the “Red Sparrow” star’s friend, Laura Simpson.

The pair got engaged in February 2019 and were married at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, eight months later in front of celebrity friends including actor Emma Stone, music superstar Adele and comedian Amy Schumer.

The couple has not yet officially commented on their baby news.

Lawrence has previously described her husband as “the greatest person I’ve ever met” and her “best friend.”