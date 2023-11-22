Jennifer Lawrence Has Priceless Reaction To Wardrobe Malfunction At NYC Event

Jennifer Lawrence might have intended to surprise fans when she made her way to New York City this week to usher in the Christmas season ― but, as it turns out, it was the actor herself who wound up being caught off-guard.
The “Hunger Games” actor appeared at Saks Fifth Avenue on Monday night to unveil the luxury retailer’s annual window and light display for the holidays.
As she approached a lectern that had been set up outside the store to deliver her remarks, however, she was so startled by the microphone’s volume that her belt came undone and dropped to the ground.
“I’m so sorry, that was so loud,” Lawrence told the starry crowd as she clasped her hands to her mouth. “My belt popped off!”
But, as Lawrence has discovered on more than one occasion, the show must go on. After a brief pause to compose herself, she flawlessly began her speech.
Lawrence’s appearance at Monday’s event was fitting. This year’s Saks display, produced by Dior, is titled “Carousel of Dreams.” The Oscar winner is a longtime ambassador for the luxury fashion brand.
True to form, her knack for a graceful recovery delighted her fans, who responded with praise on social media.
“Never waist a moment!” one person quipped on Instagram.
Added a TikTok user, “I mean the fit looks better without the belt anyway.”
Watch an “Access” report on Lawrence’s wardrobe malfunction below.