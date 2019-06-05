Jennifer Lawrence Reveals One Clever Way To Get Sophie Turner To Cry On Command

Jennifer Lawrence offered a gem (or rather Juul) of information about Sophie Turner when the cast of the movie “Dark Phoenix” visited Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night.

As part of a group interview, Kimmel asked Lawrence about her character Raven/Mystique’s death scene in the film, which is inflicted by Turner’s character Jean Grey/Phoenix. In response, the 28-year-old Oscar winner complimented Turner’s acting chops while offering a tiny jab at her co-star.

“I teared up a little bit watching Sophie in that scene … Her reaction to my death was so, like raw … And it was so like, honest and real, and it’s because she really was crying because her dialect coach right before the take took her Juul away.”

Juul is a popular electronic cigarette brand that Turner was spotted using in a behind-the-scenes “Game of Thrones” photo she posted shortly after the show’s series finale.

“She started genuinely tearing up … it was like a performance of the year,” Lawrence continued.

Good natured, Turner sarcastically responded:

“Thank you … It’s how to act. Take it away and then you give back, and that’s happy and sad.”

This isn’t the first time someone has referenced the use of an interesting tactic to enhance Turner’s performance.

The 23-year-old actress admitted to W Magazine in March that when she was a girl, she was a major Justin Bieber fan, and “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss would use this to their advantage during the show’s earlier seasons.

“It’s like any Justin Bieber fan — they don’t realize Justin has his darkness about him,” Turner explained of her character Sansa’s rose-tinted view of her initial love interest, Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). “David and [D.B] always told me, ‘Look at Joffrey as if he’s Justin Bieber and imagine that life,’” she recalled.