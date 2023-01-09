Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The One Celebrity Who’d Leave Her ‘Starstruck,’ And … Huh?

Jennifer Lawrence at the European premiere of “Causeway” in London in October. Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has managed to take our breath away … in utter shock.

The “Causeway” star was asked by W Magazine in an interview published Monday if she’d ever been starstruck. In response, Lawrence admitted that she was very excited to meet Ariana Grande, but also admitted there’s one celebrity who “would knock me over” with excitement if they met.

“To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson,” Lawrence told W. “Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, ‘Don’t Look Up,’ I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner. I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over.”

Lawrence didn’t elaborate on her love for the singer and shoe mogul, but the “Silver Linings Playbook” star has always been vocal about how she’s a reality TV addict — and no one reigned more supreme in the genre than Simpson in the early 2000s.

Simpson starred in the popular MTV reality show “Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica” for most of her marriage to her fellow singer and ex-husband Nick Lachey, from 2002 to 2006. During this time, Simpson became somewhat of an “it girl,” and parlayed her fame in the reality series into roles in “That ’70s Show” and films like 2005’s “The Dukes of Hazzard” and 2006’s “Employee of the Month.”

Lawrence has gotten to meet — and has embroiled herself in public spats — with other reality personalities. She even got the chance to appear on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2009 via a FaceTime call.

