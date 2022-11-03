Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Used To ‘Get Stoned’ With 'Hunger Games' Co-stars

Jennifer Lawrence shared the special ritual she used to indulge in with her “Hunger Games” co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson to cope with intense premieres, press events and swarms of paparazzi.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the “Causeway” actor candidly described how the trio used to blow off steam by pouring liquor and sparking up some weed together.

Advertisement

“The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned,” Lawrence told the outlet.

The Oscar winner — who recently welcomed a baby boy with husband Cooke Maroney — jokingly added, “My mother-in-law’s going to love this. I don’t do it anymore, I’m a mom!”

The “Hunger Games” movies, based on the young adult novels by Suzanne Collins, follow teenagers from each of the twelve districts of Panem who are chosen at random to fight to the death.

Fans of the franchise will recall that Lawrence’s fearless character, Katniss Everdeen, was District 12’s tribute in the 74th and 75th games.

Advertisement

Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne) and Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark) starred as Everdeen’s on-screen love interests. The films, released annually from 2012 to 2015, set box office records.

Noting that she will always be associated with her “Hunger Games” character, Lawrence quipped, “Jennifer Lawrence is Katniss Everdeen, I guess. Is that weird?”

The actor also revealed that she felt “old as mold” upon hearing about the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel film, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

“I remember being 21 and thinking, ‘My God, one day they’ll redo and remake them. But I’ll be so old by then! I’ll be dead!’” Lawrence told the Times.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will premiere in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023.

In the upcoming film, based on Collins’ 2020 novel of the same name, Lucy Gray Baird, the female tribute from District 12, faces off in a televised, bloody battle royal against other children.

Advertisement

The dystopian action-adventure is set to star Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) as Lucy Gray Baird, Tom Blyth (“Billy the Kid”) as a young Coriolanus Snow, and Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), Jason Schwartzman (“Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World”) and Hunter Schafer (“Euphoria”).