Jennifer Lawrence Shares TMI Moment After Finishing 'Hot Ones' Spicy Challenge

Millions of Americans will dig into some spicy chicken as part of their Fourth of July barbecues this weekend ― but Jennifer Lawrence isn’t likely to be one of them.

Lawrence was reduced to tears last week during an appearance on “Hot Ones,” a YouTube series produced by the digital food outlet First We Feast in which host Sean Evans attempts to get celebrities to answer questions while eating chicken wings. As each interview progresses, the spice level of the hot sauce on the wings increases. (First We Feast and HuffPost share a parent company, Buzzfeed, Inc.)

The Oscar winner’s visibly uncomfortable reaction made her “Hot Ones” appearance one of the series’ most popular, racking up more than 7.7 million views on YouTube. Turns out, her reaction to the spicy challenge was even more intense behind the scenes.

Appearing on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” this week, Lawrence said she “violently” vomited moments after the conclusion of her “Hot Ones” interview.

“I passionately threw up after, violently,” she told host Andy Cohen.

“We shot at the Four Seasons downstairs,” she added. “My stomach gave me, like, eight minutes to get upstairs.”

Though Lawrence appears calm and collected at the start of her “Hot Ones” interview, things take a turn when she eats a wing covered in a hot sauce called Da Bomb Beyond Insanity.

After taking a bite, the actor begins chugging water from a pitcher and fanning herself as tears stream down her face.

“Nothing helps!” she declares as she attempts to grapple with the heat. “I’m drooling so much. Is my face OK?”

She is currently promoting the movie “No Hard Feelings,” which hit theaters last week. It follows Maddie (played by Lawrence), a strapped-for-cash Long Island woman who agrees to date a wealthy Montauk couple’s 19-year-old son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), before he leaves for college.

The Hollywood Reporter praised the film as “a sweet and saucy summer comedy,” while Entertainment Weekly called it “a reminder that Lawrence is one Hollywood’s best (and funniest) leads.”

