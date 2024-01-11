Jennifer Lawrence says her star-studded wedding to husband Cooke Maroney back in 2019 was not a walk in the park.
“It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?’” Lawrence joked to E! News at the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday.
The “No Hard Feelings” star admitted to getting in her head about whether the guests were enjoying themselves.
“I’ll never forget — I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying, they’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine,’” she explained.
While the likes of household names such as Adele, Ashley Olsen and Kris Jenner in attendance, Lawrence revealed she was concerned about one particular celeb not enjoying himself — her pal, Robert De Niro.
“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody, and he’s kind of wandering around,” Lawrence recalled of her rehearsal dinner. “I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here.’”
She added: “I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home,’ and he was nice — he, like, talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, ‘Go.’”
After telling De Niro to beat it, the “Don’t Look Up” actor said it “genuinely made me feel better.”
Though Lawrence and De Niro bonded after teaming up for three hit films together — 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook,” 2013’s “American Hustle,” and 2015’s “Joy” — the “Hunger Games” alum said she didn’t think he would actually take her wedding invitation seriously.
“When he came, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home,’” Lawrence told Vogue during a “73 Questions” interview back in 2022. “And he was like, ‘Thank you so much,’ and left.”
Lawrence tied the knot with Maroney in October 2019. The pair share one child, Cy, whom they welcomed in February 2022.