Some of the many positives of a wedding dress having its very own hotel room are that it won’t raid the minibar or steal towels.

Jennifer Lawrence made such an arrangement for her wedding dress before marrying Cooke Maroney in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday, according to reports.

Sequestering the dress was actually for security, People noted. But still. A friggin’ frock may have enjoyed more luxury than most gowns can dream of.

Weekend rates at the Hotel Viking started at around $350 per night on travel sites Tuesday morning. Perhaps the Oscar-winning actress got a deal for last weekend? Or maybe the dress did its own research.

“The Dior design team flew in directly from Paris the day before J.Law tied the knot, and the gown had a private guest room booked for safekeeping at Newport’s historic Hotel Viking for the evening,” a source told Page Six.

The Dior team then loaded the dress into a car the next morning, perhaps the same source told People.

The “Red Sparrow” star and Maroney, an art gallery director, exchanged their vows at a mansion in Newport in front of guests that included Amy Schumer, Adele and Emma Stone.

And the dress.