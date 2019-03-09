Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Announce Engagement With Massive Ring

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged!

Love don’t cost a thing but a gigantic diamond ring. Well, at least for Jennifer Lopez and her beau Alex Rodriguez.

The couple got engaged on Saturday night, according to a pair of matching Instagram posts shared by the iconic singer and former New York Yankees shortstop.

In the intimate photo, Rodgriquez’ hand is holding Lopez’, which is adorned with a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger.

In her caption, Lopez, 49, left a row of heart emojis while Rodriguez, 43, typed, “She said yes.”

The couple was apparently on a tropical vacation when A-Rod, 43, popped the question. Photos from earlier this week show the couple relaxing by the poolside and watching the sunset on a beach.

One day before announcing the engagement, Rodriguez posted to his Instagram an image with the definition of the word “soulmate.”

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you,” the image read. “No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

That same day, Lopez, an executive producer and judge for NBC’s “World of Dance,” shared a photo of her snuggling next to Rodriguez on a boat.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who both have two kids each from former relationships, made their relationship public in early 2017, and have been inseparable ever since.

And their combined families seem to be getting along too.

The couple and their kids’ celebrated Christmas together in December, decorating the tree as one family.